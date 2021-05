Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Morgan Stanley has announced that Grant Kubota, a senior vice president, financial adviser in the firm’s Honolulu Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 2021 list of America’s Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. This honor recognizes his excellence in wealth management services and his professionalism and dedication to his clients. He has been with the firm for over 15 years.

The General Contractors Association has named Barry Tokuhama as its marketing and communications director. He reports to the association’s executive director. Prior to joining the association, he had been at Child & Family Service for 12 years, starting as communications director in 2008, and was promoted to communications specialist in 2013 and then to director of marketing and communications in 2017. Tokuhama is a graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he received a degree in art, focusing in graphic design, with a minor in business administration.

