Hawaii welcomes fans back into baseball stadium but comes up short in loss to UC San Diego | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii welcomes fans back into baseball stadium but comes up short in loss to UC San Diego

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii second baseman Stone Miyao reacted after being tagged at home plate during Friday’s loss.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A limited number of fans were able to take in a game for the first time in over a year.

Fans, family members and a legendary coach returned to Les Murakami Stadium on Friday. But it was a newcomer — UC San Diego — that spoiled the reunion with a 6-2 baseball victory over Hawaii. Read more

