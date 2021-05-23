comscore Column: Defense contractors in Hawaii must defend against attackers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Defense contractors in Hawaii must defend against attackers

  • By Kenji Price and Michael Stanek
  Today
  12:52 a.m.
On May 7, the nation received a sobering reminder of the threat cyberattacks pose to our communities, when a ransomware attack disrupted the operations of Colonial Pipeline — a fuel-transportation conduit that runs like an artery through the East Coast, supplying almost half of the fuel consumed there. Read more

