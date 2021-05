Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Vacation rentals evade enforcement

There are 10,000 illegal short-term rentals (STRs) on Oahu, contributing to the 20,000-unit shortage of long-term housing and creating a nuisance in certain residential neighborhoods. A recent article revealed the ineffectiveness of the city’s enforcement (“State tax crackdown garners millions in unpaid Hawaii vacation rental taxes,” Star-Advertiser, May 17).

In 2019: 42 STR enforcement actions, $136,200 in fines, only $2,100 paid. In 2020: 51 actions, $3.4 million in fines, only $31,000 paid.

Put the dismal results of STR enforcement into perspective: With 10,000 illegal STRs and $33,100 in fines paid over 2.3 years, illegal STRs paid an average fine of $1.44 per year — zero deterrent value. Why only 47 actions per year on 10,000 units (0.5%) and only $33,000 of $3.5 million (0.9%) paid?

The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has 18 inspectors involved in vacation rental enforcement, but only averages 2.6 enforcement actions per inspector per year. How can we pinpoint STR occupancy is 62%, but not pinpoint the illegal STRs for enforcement action?

Bill Hicks

Kailua

Give incentives to vaccinated people

Finally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that those fully vaccinated are free to move without masks indoors and outdoors. However, the governor will continue the mask mandate until 70% or 80% of the state is protected, including children.

The science says the vaccinated are unlikely to catch or spread the virus, and children are largely not spreaders.

As far as the need to verify that the mask-less are vaccinated: People who trust the vaccine get vaccinated. People who do not either continue to wear a mask for protection or assume the risk of catching COVID-19 from the unvaccinated.

Certainly, holding the vaccinated hostage is not the way to incentivize vaccinations and a return to normalcy.

Irwin Furumoto

Moanalua

High school grads faced a tough year

Hawaii graduations have always been special, joyous events, full of leis and beaming smiles. However, COVID-19 stripped that away for many high school seniors.

The lifelong, fond memories of that last year in high school have been replaced with nothing but a blank void. What a year it has been for the Class of 2021!

Isolation, independent learning, minimal personal connections, zero school spirit celebrations, and the uncertainty of what their future will bring. Perhaps they can make it all up at their first reunion.

Regardless, a hearty congratulations goes out to all. They deserve it!

Teri Pinney

Waialae Nui

Use Stan Sheriff for UH football viewing

Why won’t University of Hawaii Athletic Director David Matlin consider using the Stan Sheriff Center as a substitute location for UH football fans to minimize construction costs at Ching Field?

SSC has air conditioning, restrooms and concession stands for fans who choose to stay comfortable while watching a game. There should be minimal cost to pipe in the games with four large screens on the floor for the “bowl”-level seats to accommodate any overflow from Ching Field or for those who choose comfort.

According to Matlin, Ching Field cannot accommodate all the season ticket holders with 9,000 seats, but many are reserved for corporate sponsors, etc. What about the rest of us longtime season-ticket holders? I have had season tickets since September 1969.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

Dems, GOP should give each other credit

According to responses to your Big Q question, two-thirds of us believe the political partisan divide in the country has gotten worse lately (“Do you think the political-partisan divide is better or worse since the start of this year?,” Star-Advertiser, Big Q, May 17).

I offer the following suggestion, which might serve to soften the rancor that exists on both sides. It’s a small step, but remember it was a small step, a ping-pong tournament, that opened up China in the 1970s.

How about if the Democrats, likely through clenched teeth, give President Donald Trump credit for pushing his “warp speed” policy with pharmaceutical companies, resulting in millions of doses of vaccine being made available to the public.

At the same time the Republicans, no doubt reluctantly, should credit President Joe Biden with efficiently distributing those vaccines across the country, thus putting us on the road to recovery.

It’s a small step. Can we do it?

Bob Lamborn

Nuuanu

