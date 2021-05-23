comscore Bishop Museum’s new immersive exhibition chronicles the history of the popular Pow! Wow! street-art festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Bishop Museum’s new immersive exhibition chronicles the history of the popular Pow! Wow! street-art festival

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:40 p.m.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pow! Wow! founder Jasper Wong discusses the new exhibition at Bishop Museum.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The street-art festival Pow! Wow! Hawaii is celebrating its 10th year with an exhibition at Bishop Museum. A replica of the corner of Queen Street and The Alley features a bodega, a car covered in graffiti and a two-story mural by Kamea Hadar.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A fire hydrant sculpture titled “Splash of Aloha” by Slick with murals by “Greg Mike” Mensching and Dave “Persue” Ross.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii student Evelyn Belman took in the larger-than-life works of Amy Sol, from left, Wooden Wave and Solomon Robert Nui Enos.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Tiana Brede, left, of Kaneohe took photos of her family at the “Pow! Wow!” exhibition. Teddy Brede, Rylan Brede and Riley Brede strike a pose in front of a mural by Hiero Veiga.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The gallery space within “Pow! Wow! The First Decade: From Hawai‘i to the World” features more than 120 new 2-by-2 paintings by local and international artists.

When Jasper Wong presented Pow! Wow! Hawaii in 2011 he brought the Aloha State up to speed on a contemporary American art form that many mainland cities had long embraced. Street art — murals legally created on building walls in public places — had been beautifying urban America for several decades. Read more

