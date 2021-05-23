Bishop Museum’s new immersive exhibition chronicles the history of the popular Pow! Wow! street-art festival
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 9:40 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pow! Wow! founder Jasper Wong discusses the new exhibition at Bishop Museum.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The street-art festival Pow! Wow! Hawaii is celebrating its 10th year with an exhibition at Bishop Museum. A replica of the corner of Queen Street and The Alley features a bodega, a car covered in graffiti and a two-story mural by Kamea Hadar.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
A fire hydrant sculpture titled “Splash of Aloha” by Slick with murals by “Greg Mike” Mensching and Dave “Persue” Ross.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
University of Hawaii student Evelyn Belman took in the larger-than-life works of Amy Sol, from left, Wooden Wave and Solomon Robert Nui Enos.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tiana Brede, left, of Kaneohe took photos of her family at the “Pow! Wow!” exhibition. Teddy Brede, Rylan Brede and Riley Brede strike a pose in front of a mural by Hiero Veiga.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The gallery space within “Pow! Wow! The First Decade: From Hawai‘i to the World” features more than 120 new 2-by-2 paintings by local and international artists.