Hawaii conference to celebrate children’s literature

Literature lovers both young and young at heart should log in to the Children’s Literature Hawai‘i 2021 conference, an online symposium designed to promote reading, storytelling, art and drama for youngsters.

The five-day event will bring authors, illustrators, publishers, scholars and other experts in children’s literature together for a series of Zoom sessions, including expert panels on a variety of topics and workshops for young writers and artists.

“We wanted it to be a celebration of everything that children’s literature can be,” said Kelly Murashige, conference director.

The conference, held biennially for nearly 40 years, traditionally features a writer and an illustrator. This year’s featured writer is Lehua Parker, author of the children’s series “The Niuhi Shark Saga,” who will give a “Teen Track” workshop from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 5. Young writers will be invited to discuss their work. “It’s something where they can really explore and share, if they’re comfortable with it,” Murashige said.

Illustrator Caren Loebel-Fried will work with young artists at 10:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. on June 6. She will demonstrate her block printing technique and discuss how she’s applied it to children’s literature. “She’ll also invite teens to bring their own artwork and then they can talk about it,” Murashige said.

For adults, the conference will include panels on books such as Parker’s “One Boy, No Water” and Jarrett J. Krosoczka’s graphic memoir “Hey, Kiddo: How I Lost my Mother, Found My Father and Dealt with Family Addiction” and discussions on literacy and mental health, the importance of young adult literature to all readers and adapting children’s literature to the stage.

Most sessions are free. Professional sessions with Parker or Loebel-Fried are available for $25 ($20 for members of Children’s Literature Hawai‘i).

For scheduling information and to register, visit childrenslithawaii.org.