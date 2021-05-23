K-Drama: Tae Yang, Ru Ri seek Kevin’s approval on ‘Man Who Sets the Table’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Man Who Sets the Table”

Episode 31

6:40 p.m. today

With Ru Ri’s father’s approval, Ru Ri and Tae Yang vow to get approval from Kevin. Ae Ri and Kevin’s right-hand man scheme to cause havoc. Shin Mo learns of Kevin’s disapproval and gets furious.

Episode 32

7:45 p.m. today

Choon Ok gets enraged seeing Yeon Ju’s blind date’s photos. Han Gyul is sad thinking Yeon Ju will marry another man. So Won rushes over to see Yeon Ju.

“Taxi Driver”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Do-ki’s employee badge is found at Park Yang-jin’s villa and Ha-na suspects that someone is intercepting the villains and destroying evidence. Kyung-goo loses $5,000 in a phishing scam; Jin-eon infiltrates the ring as an employee.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Do-ki disguises himself as Mr. Wang from Harbin. He uses his good looks to seduce Ms. Lim, the phishing ringleader, to recover the money she stole, but he’s tailed by Kang Ha-na. Park Jin-eon’s disguise is compromised and he has to be retired from the mission.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 65-66

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Jung-min finds out that his Aunt Hee-soo wants Seorin for herself and joins forces with Se-hoon to stop her. Investigators from the district office swarm in to arrest Jung-min. Ji-eun believes that Se-hoon conspired with Hee-soo and tries to help Jung-min.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Jung-min gives Ji-eun the cold shoulder and Ji-eun believes it’s for the best. Meanwhile, knowing his aunt’s ambition, Jung-min burns his dad’s secret ledger. Jung-min’s misunderstanding of Ji-eun and Se-hoon’s relation- ship grows. He learns of Se-hoon’s heart disease through Mi-ran and visits him. However, Se-hoon is missing.

“Risky Romance”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seung-joo’s misunderstanding about In-ah has been cleared, but he doesn’t have the courage to face In-ah and tell her the truth. Not knowing his inner feelings, In-ah spends happy times with Seung-joo.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Saturday

In-ah is engulfed in sadness about Han-sung’s accident. Seung-joo gets up courage to tell her everything, but Sae-ra stops him from doing so. In-ah doubts Seung-joo’s feelings for her when she finds out why he was being mean to her.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.