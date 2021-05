Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Fly on the Wall”

By Remy Lai

To get away from his overprotective family, 12-year-old Henry Choo plans a solo journey halfway around the world. Plus, he’s hiding a your-life-is-over-if-you’re-caught secret.

Ages 8-12

“Into the Streets: A Young Person’s Visual History of Protest in the United States”

By Marke Bieschke

Discover the artwork, music, fashion and creativity of the activists. Learn about the protests that helped to shape the United States from all sides of the political spectrum. Examples include key events from women’s suffrage, the civil rights movement, occupations by Native American nations, LGBTQ demands for equality and more.

Ages 13 and up