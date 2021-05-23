comscore Taking kids into the heart of Moanalua Valley | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Taking kids into the heart of Moanalua Valley

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY MOANALUA GARDENS FOUNDATION Participants in the Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s environmental education programs learn weaving and other traditional Hawaiian activities.

    COURTESY MOANALUA GARDENS FOUNDATION

    Participants in the Moanalua Gardens Foundation’s environmental education programs learn weaving and other traditional Hawaiian activities.

These days, the place known as Moanalua is often associated with the schools that are located there, the freeway that runs through it, or Moanalua Gardens and the Prince Lot Hula Festival, where thousands turn out to enjoy the largest noncompetitive hula event on the islands. Read more

Previous Story
Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s outdoor concert series features music by composer Michael-Thomas Foumai

Scroll Up