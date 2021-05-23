comscore Pentagon agency wants to disinter 94 ‘unknown’ remains from Punchbowl, entomb them in USS Arizona | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pentagon agency wants to disinter 94 ‘unknown’ remains from Punchbowl, entomb them in USS Arizona

  By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.
  COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / 2019 USS Arizona survivor Lauren Bruner was interred by divers in the submerged wreck of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor in 2019.

  COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / 2019 Divers place the remains of USS Arizona sailor Lauren Bruner, who died September 10, 2019, in the wreck of the battleship near the memorial in Pearl Harbor.

  COURTESY NATIONAL PARK SERVICE / 2019 USS Arizona survivor Lauren Bruner was interred by divers in the submerged wreck of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor in 2019.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said it has talked with the Navy about disinterring 94 sailors from the famed battleship USS Arizona who are buried as “unknowns” at Punchbowl cemetery in Honolulu. Read more

