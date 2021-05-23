Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: May 14 to May 20, 2021 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:59 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, May 14-20 >> Montana Christian Ader and Angeline Ivy Gaviola Salviejo >> Sean Mychal Adkins and Amanda Leigh Baity >> Daisy Michelle Arias and Lian Manuel Hernandez Tamayo >> Mark Anthony Visaya Bamba and Janel Rae Valdez >> Brandon Molina Baniaga and Jovelyn Cabanilla Caspillo >> Cameron Kealii Akau Baron and Lauren Sebastiana Kealohaokekai Glover-Alejado >> Marcelo Vasconcellos Bavaresco and Amy Maria Anastasia Rice >> Adam Toranosuke Bede and Holly Tomoko Hronek >> Luis Enrique Bendezu Jr. and Jessica Pacahuala Mendoza >> Brandon Lewis Bennett and Audrey Rose Spoerr >> Ryan James Bickley and Anaizah Zacarias Gerona >> Kevin Dale Boggs and Ashley Nicole Moison >> Michael Bongon Borromeo and Kaelyn Darnell Etherton >> Austin Wade Boswell and Abbey Marie Simms >> Devin Samuel Brinston and Linda Adelle Martin >> Mark Anthony Cannon and Sylia Nadine Brooks >> Michael Choe and Abby Grace Doll >> Neil Angelo Garcia Coloso and Kirsten Ann Paz Pangilinan >> Chasette Nahoko Nao Kaiuwailani Gasper and James Lokeni Napua Wells >> Yuri Gonzalez and Matthew Steven Macey >> Emily Alexandra Hoffner and Caleb Rickard Brinkley >> Erin Nicole Keener and Jesse Dominick Mora >> Erwin Arthur Wilhelm Kudoba Jr. and Amanda Marie Detol >> Heather Michelle Lawrence and Jordan Dale Byars >> Dawn Marie Matthews and Bryan Keith Kirkwood >> Julie Mary Meyers and Shaun Kevin Murphy >> Jade Kathleen Moreau and Joshua Allen Blanchard >> Alyssa May Odom and Thomas Kurt Johnson >> Lauren Ashley Oiye and Christopher Hardesty Garth >> Manuel Evaanllely Ramirez and Ana Karen Melchor >> Brian Keith Rowley and Shawnese Maria Caveye >> Jennifer Roxanne Rowley and Michael William Zimmerman >> Sascha Franz Schindler and Haruna Takahashi >> Paul William Schreier and Cerelia Charnise Spencer >> Shyanne Elizabeth Sherwood and Garrett James Roberts >> Victoria Sovanndevi Tan and Zane Emerson Davis >> Melvin Lee Thomas and Elnora Lacey >> Joseph Thomas Toomey and Marina Cheryl Kloppel >> Jasmin Torres and Kenneth Donavan Torres >> Katsiaryna Vaitsiakhovich and Yazan Alhabbal >> Daniel Keola Vinge and Tasha-Lynn Helena Coppa >> Brian Jen Huang Wang and Mazie Alice Halvorson >> David Wayne Watts and Analyn Aclan Zilmar >> Jeffrey Alan Watts and Kimberly Mullins Montalvo >> Nadiah Nicole White and Alfredo Baeza >> Brittany Ann Williams and Julian Anthony Sebia >> Kadon Ioane Zimmermann and Kellyn Kamalei Akemi Cabral BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, May 14-20 >> Abigail Rhea Azouz >> Namaka‘okalani Sofia Avelina Ku‘ulei Ang Baldwin >> Kawaiakea Raymond Kaizen Bartels >> Kairo Chenault Branch >> Kamai Adrian Branch >> Keziah Pumehana Waialae Cook >> Douglas Wess Cordeiro Jr. >> Daniel Zane Elliott >> Bronx Makoto Takeo Ellazar Fuchigami >> Reus La Flor Divinity Gamboa >> Kelcie Chiemi Haunani Gibo >> Kawena-Rose Kaili‘a Ku‘uleialohakailani‘oko‘olau Hanawahine-Napoleon >> Levi Nabua Harry >> Levi Christian Edward Kaleionipa‘a Hiapo-Kamai >> Maverick Leonidas Jacob Pohaku Hitchcock >> Quinn Kawahinekupa’amaikapu’uwaiokamoana Kahalepauole-Bizik >> Mila Ku‘umelealoha Kalani >> Jensen Masaki Luga Kauahi >> Kahawai Joito Kauaolikokalani Kealoha >> Grayson Alaric Heap Khem >> Kai Aiden Kumashiro >> Legend Yoonvin Leong >> Sterling Kalaila Loyola >> Elia Faith Madix >> Everett Rui Manabe >> Zyanna-Mae Alohi Ku‘ulei Maka Kalea Nohea Pua Momilani Martinez >> Kaimana Kalikolehuaimohalaikapa‘anaakalakupulau Mauricio >> Alexander Echija Medina IV >> Yara Breeze Morales >> Theo James Muccie >> Maya Elizabeth Price >> Avayah Pulelehuamaikalani Marika Quirit >> Rosalia Kryselle Rabellizsa >> Shylin Blyssful Rico >> Charles Morgan Roberts >> Mateo Marcelo Ross >> Jameson Wyatt Stemple >> Kadyn Kahiau Ubando >> Diana Yasuko Hong Uezu >> Jazeriah Lily Kapuamakamae Viloria >> Danity Creel Makanalani White Previous Story Kalaeloa site blessed for VA clinic and housing projects Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 12-16, 2021