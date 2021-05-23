Hawaii baseball team rallies in second game for split
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH first baseman Matt Campos tags out Michael Fuhrman after a run down between first and second.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Scotty Scott put an emphasis on UH’s first run during the first game Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. Watching was UC San Diego catcher Aaron Kim. The Rainbows lost the first game 4-2 but won the second 5-2.