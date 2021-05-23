comscore Hawaii baseball team rallies in second game for split | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team rallies in second game for split

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  UH first baseman Matt Campos tags out Michael Fuhrman after a run down between first and second.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH first baseman Matt Campos tags out Michael Fuhrman after a run down between first and second.

  Scotty Scott put an emphasis on UH's first run during the first game Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. Watching was UC San Diego catcher Aaron Kim. The Rainbows lost the first game 4-2 but won the second 5-2.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Scotty Scott put an emphasis on UH’s first run during the first game Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium. Watching was UC San Diego catcher Aaron Kim. The Rainbows lost the first game 4-2 but won the second 5-2.

In need of a boost, the Hawaii baseball team went with the Buddie system. Buddie Pindel pitched 5 1/3 innings of scoreless — and walk-less — relief to help the Rainbow Warriors top UC San Diego 5-2 and salvage a doubleheader split at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

