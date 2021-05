Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo baseball team wrapped up its 2021 season with a 9-2 loss to Azusa Pacific on Saturday in Azusa, Calif.

The Vulcans (14-15) had just four hits in the game against the Cougars (33-8). Lawson Faria went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Vulcans. Nick Estrella led the Cougars offensively, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning.

The Cougars clinched a berth in next week’s region tournament with four wins in the PacWest AQ Pod Series.