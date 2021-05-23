comscore Salvaging a season in Hawaii high school sports | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Salvaging a season in Hawaii high school sports

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / MAY 15 Saint Louis coach George Gusman hugged Caleb Lomavita after the Crusaders beat Punahou 2-1 to win the ILH title game. Lomavita caught the game and called every pitch. Two days earlier, he hit two homers and pitched a complete game to beat Mid-Pacific.

    PAUL HONDA / MAY 15

    Saint Louis coach George Gusman hugged Caleb Lomavita after the Crusaders beat Punahou 2-1 to win the ILH title game. Lomavita caught the game and called every pitch. Two days earlier, he hit two homers and pitched a complete game to beat Mid-Pacific.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 1 Players from the Punahou Buffanblu, foreground, and the Saint Louis Crusaders gathered at midfield prior to a full contact football scrimmage at Punahou.

    JAMM AQUINO / MAY 1

    Players from the Punahou Buffanblu, foreground, and the Saint Louis Crusaders gathered at midfield prior to a full contact football scrimmage at Punahou.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4 The Kamehameha Warriors stormed the court after defeating Punahou to capture the 2021 ILH volleyball championship.

    JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4

    The Kamehameha Warriors stormed the court after defeating Punahou to capture the 2021 ILH volleyball championship.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ MAY 15 Mililani’s Zech Takahashi scored as Kapolei catcher CJ Lacamiento tried to stop the ball. The Trojans and the Hurricanes played to a 2-2 tie.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ MAY 15

    Mililani’s Zech Takahashi scored as Kapolei catcher CJ Lacamiento tried to stop the ball. The Trojans and the Hurricanes played to a 2-2 tie.

  • JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 21 Kaiser’s Brandon Waters, right, put down a kill against Moanalua’s Christian Tafao in a match at Kaiser. The Cougars won in five sets and finished the season 5-1. Na Menehune finished 6-1.

    JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 21

    Kaiser’s Brandon Waters, right, put down a kill against Moanalua’s Christian Tafao in a match at Kaiser. The Cougars won in five sets and finished the season 5-1. Na Menehune finished 6-1.

  • JAMM AQUINO/ MAY 11 Leilehua’s Trinity Somera falls over the outfield fence while trying to track a home run hit by Pearl City’s Julia Oshiro.

    JAMM AQUINO/ MAY 11

    Leilehua’s Trinity Somera falls over the outfield fence while trying to track a home run hit by Pearl City’s Julia Oshiro.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / MAY 12 Maryknoll’s Ua Nakoa-Chung delivered a pitch against ‘Iolani in the ILH championship at McKinley High’s softball stadium. Maryknoll won 11-1.

    GEORGE F. LEE / MAY 12

    Maryknoll’s Ua Nakoa-Chung delivered a pitch against ‘Iolani in the ILH championship at McKinley High’s softball stadium. Maryknoll won 11-1.

  • JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4 Kamehameha’s Cruse Aea, right, tried to hit over Punahou’s Ryder Hsiung, left, and Keau Thompson during the ILH championship. Punahou won the title.

    JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4

    Kamehameha’s Cruse Aea, right, tried to hit over Punahou’s Ryder Hsiung, left, and Keau Thompson during the ILH championship. Punahou won the title.

The spring was a return to some sense of normalcy. The ILH played championships in spring sports, though the number of games played in the regular season and playoffs was generally cut in half. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - May 23, 2021

Scroll Up