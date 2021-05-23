Salvaging a season in Hawaii high school sports

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PAUL HONDA / MAY 15
Saint Louis coach George Gusman hugged Caleb Lomavita after the Crusaders beat Punahou 2-1 to win the ILH title game. Lomavita caught the game and called every pitch. Two days earlier, he hit two homers and pitched a complete game to beat Mid-Pacific.
JAMM AQUINO / MAY 1
Players from the Punahou Buffanblu, foreground, and the Saint Louis Crusaders gathered at midfield prior to a full contact football scrimmage at Punahou.
JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4
The Kamehameha Warriors stormed the court after defeating Punahou to capture the 2021 ILH volleyball championship.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA/ MAY 15
Mililani’s Zech Takahashi scored as Kapolei catcher CJ Lacamiento tried to stop the ball. The Trojans and the Hurricanes played to a 2-2 tie.
JAMM AQUINO/ APRIL 21
Kaiser’s Brandon Waters, right, put down a kill against Moanalua’s Christian Tafao in a match at Kaiser. The Cougars won in five sets and finished the season 5-1. Na Menehune finished 6-1.
JAMM AQUINO/ MAY 11
Leilehua’s Trinity Somera falls over the outfield fence while trying to track a home run hit by Pearl City’s Julia Oshiro.
GEORGE F. LEE / MAY 12
Maryknoll’s Ua Nakoa-Chung delivered a pitch against ‘Iolani in the ILH championship at McKinley High’s softball stadium. Maryknoll won 11-1.
JAMM AQUINO / MAY 4
Kamehameha’s Cruse Aea, right, tried to hit over Punahou’s Ryder Hsiung, left, and Keau Thompson during the ILH championship. Punahou won the title.