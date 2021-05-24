comscore Hawaii prosecutors to charge Florida man in 1982 slaying | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii prosecutors to charge Florida man in 1982 slaying

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:40 p.m.

Honolulu prosecutors will charge a 61-year-old Florida suspect in the September 1982 beating and strangulation death of Kathy Hicks, a 25-year-old Delta Air Lines employee, who was on a visit to Honolulu from Atlanta. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: April 12-16, 2021

Scroll Up