Hawaii baseball team come up short in last home game against UC San Diego

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UCSD’s Tate Soderstrom, was mobbed by teammates after hitting a home run over the centerfield wall.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jackson Kritsch, stole second as Hawaii’s Kole Kaler tried to field the ball on Sunday.

In a mastery-to-mystery story line, the Hawaii baseball team’s rally was extinguished in a 3-2 loss to UC San Diego on Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

