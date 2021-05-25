Off the News: Interred on the USS Arizona

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A total of 334 crewmembers survived the sinking of the USS Arizona, and some of them opted to be interred on the ship, according to the National Parks Service. So it’s not entirely surprising that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency has proposed that “unknown” remains from the Arizona be moved from Punchbowl cemetery to the sunken ship.

But not all descendants have been happy with that idea, so the matter is anything but settled. It would seem the families of the MIA sailors would deserve a vote.

Representing Hawaii at the Olympics

In the grand scheme of things, one might think a solution to the current flap over the U.S. Olympic surf team and the flags would be easy. The team competes under the flag of the country it is representing. But surely there are ways to pay homage to the land of the sport’s origin. Add a Hawaiian flag patch to the jacket? Wear lei at the opening ceremony?

This assumes there will be a ceremony at all, of course. The U.S. on Monday added Japan to its “do not travel” list, because of COVID-19. That could prove a real obstacle.