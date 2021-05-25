comscore Editorial: Time to update Safe Travels rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Time to update Safe Travels rules

  Today
  • Updated 6:59 p.m.

Pressure is undoubtedly mounting for Gov. David Ige to ease the Safe Travels requirements with accommodations for fully vaccinated travelers. Currently Hawaii is the only state to require testing for those who have completed their COVID-19 shots. Read more

