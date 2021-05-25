Hole in one
- By Nadine Kam
Today
- Updated 2:42 p.m.
NADINE KAM
Empty Elle's Montreal-style bagels are heavily seeded.
NADINE KAM
The “Black” ($8.50) is a chocolate bagel topped with Maui Kula black raspberry Jam, Big Island dark chocolate coffee butter and salt.
NADINE KAM
Empty Elle Bagels is located within Kailua-based Grace in Growlers.
NADINE KAM
“Spicy” with garlic hummus, Andy's Bueno Salsa's spicy pickles, pepper and salt ($7.50)
NADINE KAM
Owner Tim Veling proudly shows off the day's featured bagels.
NADINE KAM
“Tomato” with petals of cream cheese schmear ($7.50)
