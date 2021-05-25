comscore Hole in one | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

Hole in one

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:42 p.m.

  • NADINE KAM

    Empty Elle's Montreal-style bagels are heavily seeded.

  • NADINE KAM

    The “Black” ($8.50) is a chocolate bagel topped with Maui Kula black raspberry Jam, Big Island dark chocolate coffee butter and salt.

  • NADINE KAM

    Empty Elle Bagels is located within Kailua-based Grace in Growlers.

  • NADINE KAM

    “Spicy” with garlic hummus, Andy's Bueno Salsa's spicy pickles, pepper and salt ($7.50)

  • NADINE KAM

    Owner Tim Veling proudly shows off the day's featured bagels.

  • NADINE KAM

    “Tomato” with petals of cream cheese schmear ($7.50)

Like many people at the start of the pandemic, Tim Veling suddenly found himself out of a job. The former Hawaiian Airlines employee decided to use the downtime to pursue a hobby he'd been interested in for years — bagel making. Read more

Previous Story
Slice of the sweet life
Next Story
Sizzled to perfection

Scroll Up