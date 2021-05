Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The businesses below all recently opened second locations, but you can find exclusive dishes at each.

These bites are da bomb

Bakudan Poke opened in Kakaako’s Ohana Hale Marketplace (333 Ward Ave.) with its poke bowls and Baku Bombs, which are cone sushi topped with poke, taegu, masago, green onions and unagi sauce. At this location only, you can get the Baku Bomb Combo ($14), which features four pieces of inari topped with poke of your choice. Call 808-308-4757 or visit Instagram (@bakudanpoke).

Double down on desserts

Ewa-based Aloha Mamacita is famous for its birria-themed menu, ranging from bomb bites and rolls to bao. The food truck recently expanded to a Waipahu brick-and-mortar (94-801 Farrington Hwy.) and extended its menu to feature more dishes — birria crunchwrap and ramen — and desserts like soufflé cheesecakes and flan. While you can find Aloha Mamacita at pop-up events around West Oahu, you can only get these particular menu items at the storefront. Message Aloha Mamacita on Instagram (@aloha.mamacita), or call 808-650-0029.

In the mood for morning meals

Jolene’s Market, known for its lobster rolls and cheese melts, opened a second joint at 3040 Ualena St. (808-839-6333). This airport location differs from the original Chinese Cultural Plaza one (808-540-1000) because it offers a breakfast menu and opens earlier to accommodate the industrial clientele. Kick-start your day with dishes like cinnamon French toast made with a house-baked brioche and corned beef hash breakfast. Learn more at joleneshawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).