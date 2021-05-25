The happiest hour

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Merriman’s Honolulu at 1108 Auahi St. Ste. 170 recently launched a new daily happy hour from 3 to 4 p.m. And it’s completely different from the 2019 version, which only had four dishes.

Feast on plates like fresh fish and chips ($9), Pacific shrimp and chips ($13), Parmesan truffle fries ($6) and oysters on the half-shell ($3 each). The selection varies, ranging from local Kualoa oysters to Kusshi oysters from Washington. The organic taro hummus ($9) comes highly recommended, due to the creamy spread’s smoky flavor, and the fresh ahi poke ($9) that’s served with addictive Molokai purple sweet potato chips is a crowd favorite.

Happy hour drink specials include select red and white wines by the glass ($6), Merriman’s Mai Tai ($8), Boozy Lilikoi Tea ($8) and Blonde Ale ($6).

Call 808-215-0022 or visit merrimanshawaii.com/honolulu.

Bringing back brunch

La Hiki Kitchen within Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (92-1001 Olani St.) was famous for its weekend brunch buffet. The restaurant brought back its brunch service shortly after the resort reopened. While it’s no longer a buffet, the four-course prix fixe menu offers diners a tantalizing assortment.

The four courses include a poke sampler, fresh sashimi, herb-crusted prime rib and steamed lobster tail, La Hiki’s Benny, a chef’s selection of desserts and more. Brunch is available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit lahikikitchen.com or call 808-679-3347 to make a reservation.

Let them eat ȉgelato cake!

Whether you’re looking for a special dessert for graduation, Father’s Day or a birthday, Via Gelato‘s new gelato cakes provide a sweet solution. These frozen treats are available in two sizes

— 5-inch cakes can feed four to eight people, while 7-inch cakes are designed for eight or more. Choose from Via Gelato’s pre-set menu, which includes strawberry shortcake, tiramisu, and Oreo and chocolate, or come up with your own combo featuring any of Via Gelato’s weekly rotation of flavors. Each gelato cake comes with a can of whipped cream (vegan or regular) and two toppings like rainbow sprinkles, fudge, roasted almonds, brown sugar boba and more.

Gelato cakes require a 48-hour advance notice. Order in person at the shop (1142 12th Ave.) or online at viagelatohawaii.com. Cakes cost $28-43.

Slurp on this sustainable soba

Sun Noodle launched a new design for its Okinawa soba retail product. The Hawaii-based company is the only purveyor in the country that manufactures Okinawa soba the traditional way. The new packaging features a yellow bingata design inspired by Okinawa’s traditional art styles. It also features an “ECO PAC” label, indicating that it uses less plastic than the previous iteration.

This refreshed design demonstrates the company’s dedication to celebrating its Okinawan heritage. Customers can find the new packaging in Safeway, Marukai, Don Quijote, Nijiya Market and other local stores.

The hardy soba noodle dates back to the early 1900s when Okinawans first emigrated to Hawaii to work in the sugar plantations. Sun Noodle preserves this historic food tradition to honor the Okinawan heritage of Keiko Uki, the matriarch of the company’s founding family.

Learn more at sunnoodle.com.