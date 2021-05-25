Hawaiian Airlines hiring more than 400 workers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Airlines plans to fill more than 400 positions ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer travel season.

The state’s largest carrier, which said it saw a rebound in demand during the first quarter, has been rebuilding its network and workforce to accommodate an increase in travel.

Hawaiian said the need for workers is especially necessary on Maui and that the airline is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to attract experienced applicants for most jobs on the Valley Isle.

“We aspire to be the employer of choice,” said Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines. “We offer rewarding career opportunities along with generous travel privileges. As businesses recover from the pandemic, the need for qualified workers is increasing. It is imperative that we remain competitive, and we hope our sign-on bonus for positions on Maui generates a lot of interest.”

Hawaiian currently employs about 6,850 people, more than 90% of whom are based in the state. Most new positions are in airport operations and include guest service agents, ramp agents, operations managers and aircraft mechanics in Honolulu, Maui, Hilo, Kona, Lihue and in select cities on the West Coast. The majority are part-time positions.

Full-time job opportunities at the company’s corporate office in Honolulu are in information technology, marketing, human resources and sales.

Although Hawaiian recalled nearly all furloughed employees, it is hiring to fill vacant positions and to fill openings that support new routes. The company recently launched nonstop services between Honolulu and Orlando, Fla.; Austin, Texas; and Ontario, Calif.; and added flights connecting Maui to Long Beach, Calif., and Phoenix.

For a complete list of job openings, position descriptions, qualifications and benefits, go to hawaiianairlines.com/careers.