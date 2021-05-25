comscore Long-shuttered Paradise Park site in Manoa Valley is up for sale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Long-shuttered Paradise Park site in Manoa Valley is up for sale

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The owner of Paradise Park, which closed in 1994, is trying to sell 76 acres that include the former attraction site for $20 million. The park opened in 1968 as a botanical and zoological garden on private conservation land in Manoa. Above, the exterior below the banquet room.

A plan to turn Manoa Valley’s long-shuttered Paradise Park botanical and zoological garden into a new visitor attraction appears relinquished seven years after being announced. Read more

