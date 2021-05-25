Long-shuttered Paradise Park site in Manoa Valley is up for sale
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:46 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The owner of Paradise Park, which closed in 1994, is trying to sell 76 acres that include the former attraction site for $20 million. The park opened in 1968 as a botanical and zoological garden on private conservation land in Manoa. Above, the exterior below the banquet room.