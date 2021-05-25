Shooting in Nanakuli is neighborhood’s second in 8 days

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting of a 46-year-old man in Nana­kuli early Monday. Read more

Honolulu police are investigating a deadly shooting of a 46-year-old man in Nana­kuli early Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Jonah Ongory.

The shooting occurred on Paakea Road near the intersection with Hakimo Road sometime before 1:30 a.m.

Police responded to a 911 call of multiple gunshots in the area. While en route to the scene, another caller reported observing a body on the roadway, according to Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a man later identified as Ongory with at least one gunshot wound to his torso area. Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police have opened a second-degree murder investigation into the shooting. Officers temporarily shut down a portion of Paakea Road on Monday morning as detectives investigated.

The suspect or suspects are unknown at this time, Thoemmes said.

Area resident Ralph Paday­hag, 80, said he was sleeping when he heard about two gunshots at approximately 1:15 a.m.

He initially thought the sounds were illegal fireworks and didn’t think anything of it until he saw flashing blue lights from police vehicles arrive on the roadway near his home shortly afterward.

This is the second shooting to occur in the neighborhood in eight days.

At about 12:20 a.m. May 16, police responded to a call of gunshots fired in the area of 87-1029 Hakimo Road, less than a half-mile from the scene of Monday’s shooting.

Emergency Medical Serv­ices personnel treated two men, ages 53 and 30, for nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds and took them to a hospital for further treatment.

The May 16 case is classified as attempted murder, and the Police Department’s Major Crimes Detail is investigating. CrimeStoppers also issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating witnesses. There are no arrests at this time.

Police said it’s unclear at this time whether the two shootings are related.