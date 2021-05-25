Shooting in Nanakuli is neighborhood’s second in 8 days
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD investigated a 911 call Monday of multiple gunshots along Paakea Road where a man, later identified as Jonah Ongory, was found shot to death.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD entered a property Monday along Paakea Road in Nanakuli during a second-degree murder investigation.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
HPD investigated a second-degree murder Monday in Nanakuli.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree