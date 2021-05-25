comscore Column: Take steps to protect yourself from spoofing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Take steps to protect yourself from spoofing

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Nowadays most of us are leery of taking phone calls from numbers that we don’t recognize. Even though calls have local numbers, chances are the person on the other end of the line sounds like they are at a call center on another continent. They might even claim to be “tech support” from Microsoft or perhaps the IRS. Never mind that you own an Apple computer and your taxes are all paid up. They are here to help you. Read more

Previous Story
DENNIS MENDOZA / 1950-2021: Musician led Aura for over 40 years
Next Story
Big Island renewable energy plant wins appeal

Scroll Up