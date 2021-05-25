comscore TMT foes challenge declaration that work has begun | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

TMT foes challenge declaration that work has begun

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

The same folks who challenged the Thirty Meter Telescope in a lengthy contested case hearing in 2016 and 2017 are now following a new line of attack in questioning the recent determination that construction of the $2.4 billion project has already begun. Read more

Previous Story
DENNIS MENDOZA / 1950-2021: Musician led Aura for over 40 years

Scroll Up