Stephen Tsai: State should reconsider vision for new stadium

Memo to the eye-rolling doubters: Hawaii can build nice things.

The Hawaii Convention Center is clean, functional and spacious. H-3 offers 60-mph freedom and no pesky on-ramp-ahead-of-off-ramp interruptions. The Stan Sheriff Center, which looks much younger than its 26 years, is befitting of a volleyball championship banner. And my grandchildren’s children will be impressed with the splendor of the rail.

The catch is Hawaii’s construction projects often exceed deadlines and budgets. And that, perhaps, led to Aloha Stadium officials announcing in December that the deteriorating Halawa facility will no longer serve as host to events with spectators. It was a bold play, with the tacit demand for lawmakers to come up with money to make Aloha Stadium usable for this football season or make pinky-swear assurances that the state will honor a commitment to build a replacement facility in Halawa.

But the leverage was weakened when UH officials called a misdirection, crafting a plan for the Rainbow Warriors to play their home games on the Manoa campus this year. The idea was to retrofit the Ching Athletic Complex, expanding the 3,000-seat capacity to about 9,000 this year, and then bump it to more than 15,000 in 2022. UH is installing a new artificial turf, setting up a two-way video scoreboard, and importing portable bleachers, coaches booths and luxury boxes that are being prefabricated on the mainland. UH officials have released renderings, as well as the promise the project will be completed in August — ahead of the Sept. 4 home opener against Portland State. The project will cost $8.3 million, a figure that includes the purchase — not rental — of the imported bleachers and booths. An enthusiastic fund-raising campaign will offset expenses.

Because UH was able to clear the bureaucratic obstacles quickly, the Warriors will be able to play on campus until the new stadium in Halawa is ready, maybe … hopefully … in 2024. What could go wrong with a project in which $350 million is earmarked and a private-sector partnership is sought? Well, when it comes to setting aside money for future projects, nothing is 100% guaranteed. How’s that hurricane fund? Or the Blaisdell Center overhaul? It’s like the money received at a baby luau. The kid could grow up to a windfall, or he could one day ask: “Hey, Dad, how did you pay for those solar panels?”

Maybe it is time to rethink the vision. Instead of trying to build a better Aloha Stadium, why not build a better version of the Ching complex in Halawa?

A consideration should be to keep the field at Aloha Stadium, raze the surrounding stands and then, similar to the Ching project, install prefabricated metal-and-plastic bleachers. The new stadium initially could have portable bleachers to accommodate 25,000 spectators. If more seating is needed, place another order. Portable bleachers would be relatively inexpensive and quick to install. It also would save time and further studies to build the new Halawa stadium on the exact spot as the old one. A neighboring building could be constructed with locker rooms for the players and coaches, and restrooms for the fans.

With the retrofitting at UH, state officials are now racing the clock to replace Aloha Stadium in a timely fashion. Take too long and UH fans will become accustomed to attending games on the Manoa campus. Take too long, UH officials will get used to keeping all the parking, concession and advertising revenue.

It’s the state’s move now.