Bank of Hawaii opens new branch in Kona
- By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
- Updated 11:01 p.m.
BANK OF HAWAII
Kahu Danny Akaka, assisted by his wife, Anna, performed a traditional Hawaiian blessing Monday inside Bank of Hawaii’s new Safeway Niumalu Marketplace branch.
