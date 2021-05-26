Bank of Hawaii opens new branch in Kona

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bank of Hawaii on Monday marked the opening of its new branch inside Safeway at Niumalu Marketplace with a traditional Hawaiian blessing by Kahu Danny Akaka. Read more

The bank has been serving the Kona community for 99 years since acquiring the First Bank of Hilo and opening the Kona branch in December 1922. The new Safeway Niumalu Marketplace branch, one of eight Bank of Hawaii branches on the island, represents a continued commitment to the bank’s Branch of Tomorrow format and is the first Branch of Tomorrow on Hawaii island.

The new 433-square-foot Safeway Niumalu Marketplace branch features three teller stations and a platform desk that can accept transactions, each positioned to accommodate 6-foot social distancing. There are two ATMs: one connected to the branch, and another located elsewhere within the Safeway store.

The new branch, at 75-971 Henry St., is open six days a week. Hours for kupuna, at-risk indi­viduals and their caregivers are 8-9 a.m. Monday through Friday and 9-10 a.m. Saturday. General banking hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The architect for the Safeway Niumalu Marketplace Branch was Lively Architects, and the contractor was Constructors Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii said it is continuing to invest in its Branch of Tomorrow concept, with the Hilo branch planned as its next opening.