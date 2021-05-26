comscore Hawaii teachers’ $2,200 bonuses may be in jeopardy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii teachers’ $2,200 bonuses may be in jeopardy

  • By Susan Essoyan sessoyan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

The governor is under pressure to veto the $2,200 bonuses that legislators voted to give every public school teacher, but hefty pay “differentials” for classroom teachers in shortage areas are on track for next year. Read more

