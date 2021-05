Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Central Pacific Bank has announced the promotion of Diane Murakami to group senior vice president and division manager of Commercial Banking. Mura­kami has 30 years of experience in the financial industry. She is also chairwoman of the Finance Council-Roman Catholic Church and serves on the boards of Catholic Charities Hawaii, Mental Health Kokua and the Kahala Business Association.

