Hawaii economic recovery seen picking up speed

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

Hawaii’s economy is improving at an accelerated pace and the state is now forecast to grow 3.5% this year as domestic visitor arrivals reach full recovery by the end of 2021. Read more

