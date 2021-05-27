comscore Vacation rental occupancy exceeding stays in hotels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Vacation rental occupancy exceeding stays in hotels

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“A lot of (Oahu’s) vacation rental supply went offline during the pandemic and then for whatever reason less of it has come back.”</strong> <strong>Erik Kloninger</strong> <em>Kloninger & Sims Consulting LLC</em>

Vacation rental occupancy statewide topped Hawaii hotels again in April, continuing a seven-month trend that emerged in October after Safe Travels Hawaii allowed some visitors to bypass the state’s COVID-­19-related travel quarantine. Read more

