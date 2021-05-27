comscore Hawaii baseball team hope to finish strong | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii baseball team hope to finish strong

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.

Back on the road, the Hawaii baseball team is hopeful of getting back into sync for the final series of the season. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up