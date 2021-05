Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Paul Norio Morton (“Dr. Morton”) has announced the expansion of his practice to the Central and Leeward Oahu communities with clinic hours at West Oahu Orthopedics at Kunia Shopping Center starting this month. His focus is on joint reconstruction, joint preservation and salvage procedures. Morton spent his orthopedic surgery residency at St. Luke’s University and Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa.

Central Pacific Bank has promoted the following to group senior vice president of their respective divisions:

>> Rachel Cunningham to group senior vice president and division manager of Branch Banking, Retail Markets. Cunningham, a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School, has been with CPB since 2009.

>> Rusty Rasmussen to group senior vice president and division manager of the Home Loans Division. He has more than 30 years of management experience in the mortgage industry in Hawaii. He serves on the board of directors of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii and served as its president from 2017 to 2018.

