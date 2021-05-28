Punahou’s Kale Ane retires as football coach, AD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Twenty-one years at the helm as Punahou’s football coach was a blessing to Kale Ane. Read more

Twenty-one years at the helm as Punahou’s football coach was a blessing to Kale Ane.

The Buffanblu alum, who went to to play at Michigan State and then with the Kansas City Chiefs, officially retired as coach and co-athletic director.

“It’s official. I’m grateful for all the time, all the great memories, competitions and relationships. It’s been crazy to be able to go back and coach and enjoy the process,” Ane said on Thursday night.

Since taking over the football program in 1999, Punahou reached the state tournament final six times and won the championship twice. The Buffanblu defeated Leilehua 38-7 in the 2008 final, and edged Mililani 28-22 in the ’13 title tilt.

In their championship-game losses, Punahou fell to Kahuku in ’05 (28-21), ’11 (30-24) and ’12 (42-20), and to Mililani in ’14 (53-45).

As a co-athletic director, his years had highlights, including his daughter Caroline playing for the girls basketball team during its heyday.

There was also controversy. Punahou is embroiled in an ongoing lawsuit involving allegations of sexual abuse by a former assistant basketball coach during Ane’s watch.

Leonard Lau was named interim head coach in 2020 and remains so.

“I’ve talked with our administration about a succession plan for coach and (co-) athletic director. We talked about possible people on staff or others who would be a good fit, so we were prepared for that,” said Ane, 69. “Leonard Lau and Nate Kia would be good, not just good coaches, but good people and family guys.”

Word circulated earlier in the year that Ane had applied for the football position at McKinley. The Tigers have not announced a new head coach. Either way, Ane hopes to stay busy in the game.

“I’m sure I’ll keep my foot in coaching,” he said. “A lot of friends who are retired say that I need to find something that I would enjoy doing. I’m trying to stay healthy.”

Ane played for the Chiefs from 1975 to 1980, and finished his NFL career with one year at Green Bay.

He coached with his father, the late Charlie Ane, at Radford the following year.

“My dad was coaching there with Bobby Stephens after John Velasco passed away,” he said. “Then I had a chance to work with Mike Pavich at Punahou.”

After one year at his alma mater, Ane returned to Radford. Soon, he began a four-year stint as a scout with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I was in the West region, at combines. It was a great experience talking to scouts and coaches,” he recalled.

But with a growing family, he returned to Oahu. He was the strength and conditioning coach at Hawaii during Dick Tomey’s final season.

“Then I was there under Wags (Bob Wagner) with Paul Johnson’s new offense. I had new mentors there and it was fun.”

Not long after that, he made his final return to Punahou with his father as his offensive coordinator.