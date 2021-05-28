comscore Punahou’s Kale Ane retires as football coach, AD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Punahou’s Kale Ane retires as football coach, AD

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Twenty-one years at the helm as Punahou’s football coach was a blessing to Kale Ane. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 28, 2021

Scroll Up