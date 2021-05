Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No point in changing name of McKinley High

I was glad to see our Legislature defer on a resolution to rename William McKinley High School and remove his statue because advocates dislike his role in annexing Hawaii to the U.S. in 1898.

What’s next: changing names to all other schools and installations when we disagree with something in the history of the honorees? If that is the case, should the schools and facilities named after Kamehameha be changed because he killed Native Hawaiians, regardless of the rationale?

Instead of canceling the past, perhaps in the future we should stop naming schools and facilities after noted people. The time and money saved can be used for other more important issues.

The next time a similar resolution is proposed, changing the names of the advocates’ schools should automatically be considered. By the way, I am not a McKinley grad.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

No more excuses; move Red Hill fuel tanks ASAP

I would like to say “amen” to Mary Brandt’s letter regarding reluctance on the part of all responsible agencies to get that Red Hill fuel moved away from our pure water source (“Force Navy to relocate ancient fuel tanks,” Star-Advertiser, May 26).

The situation has been unacceptable for much too long. It needs to be forcefully addressed with the Navy, with no excuses accepted or false reassurances that the tanks are not leaking and are safe. Recent leaks have proven that to be totally false.

Get that fuel moved and do it ASAP before there is a tragic leak with irreversible damage done forever.

Shirley Hasenyager

Kailua

Turn rail guideway into trail for walks, runs

I would like to comment on the rail project. First of all, it’s a joke. This has to be the most incompetent Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation board, along with all of the politicians involved.

I voted for rail, but the years go by and completion to Ala Moana is still 10-plus years away. Just stop. All of the consultants and political people involved should have to answer for all of the stupid mistakes made since the beginning of the project.

I live in Kakaako and we probably have some of the worst roads on Oahu. I say, fix our roads and turn the rail guideway into a walking trail and running platform. Stop the bleeding and move on.

Robert Hensler

Kakaako

