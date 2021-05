Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Callen Perreira, Hawaii Hilo’s winningest coach in any sport, retired after 25 years leading the Vulcans softball program, the school announced Friday.

Perreira closes his career with a 694-422-3 record at UH Hilo. He first coached the Vulcans from 1990 to 2009. After a stint coaching in Nevada, he returned to Hilo in 2017.

Under Perreira’s watch, UH Hilo won Pacific West Conference titles in 2004 and ’05 and made four NCAA tournament appearances, including this season. The Vulcans went 19-13 in his final season and won two games in the NCAA Division II West Regional before being eliminated in the semifinal round.

Perreira plans to move back to Nevada to work as a softball instructor. UH Hilo will begin the search for a new coach in the coming weeks.

Averill shines for U.S. in sweep

Former University of Hawaii men’s volleyball standout Taylor Averill had eight kills and a block for the U.S. national team in a sweep of Canada in the Volleyball Nations League opener on Friday in Rimini, Italy.

Micah Christenson (Kamehameha) had 29 assists and an ace and Erik Shoji (Punahou) had 16 digs in the 25-17, 26-24, 25-20 win.