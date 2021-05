Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

May is nationally recognized as Military Appreciation Month, a time we honor and thank the men and women of the U.S. Armed Services — past and present — for their continued dedication and service.

Did you know that more than 10% of Hawaii’s population is made up of military men and women? Hawaii is home to 42,000 active-duty, 112,000 veterans and 9,400 National Guard members and reservists. These brave men and women work to ensure our nation’s security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. They answer the call and deploy around the world. These unsung heroes are a part of our community, strengthening our social fabric and fortifying our economy.

The military is the second economic driver in Hawaii, right behind tourism. However, during this recent economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, defense spending in Hawaii remained stable if not increasing. While there were extreme hardships felt throughout the state, our strong military presence assisted in blunting Hawaii’s economic fallout.

Often times, we tend to overlook that many members of Hawaii’s Guard are directly from our communities. Whether born and raised in Hawaii, or relocated to now call Hawaii home, we boast more than 3,100 soldiers and 2,500 Airmen — they are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends, neighbors and coworkers — and all are members of the Hawaii National Guard. They enlisted in the Army or Air Guard to not only protect and defend our country, but when called upon, to also perform a host of domestic operations in times of natural disaster and crisis.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the majority of us retreated into our homes under lockdown, the Hawaii National Guard stepped forward and went to work, keeping us safe in our communities across the state.

Like me, you actively monitored the news to keep abreast of the latest related to the pandemic. I saw or read about the outstanding and unselfish work of the Hawaii National Guard. Under the direction of Hawaii’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, who was appointed as incident commander to oversee the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guard supported logistical operations, delivered PPE (personal protective equipment), supported food deliveries, conducted screenings at our state’s airports and harbors, provided security, coordinated surge testing, administered vaccines, and so much more.

The first group of 250 Guard members were activated on April 2, 2020. As Hawaii’s needs increased during the pandemic, so did the number of members called into service. Today, there are still approximately 800 Hawaii Guard members who will remain on active duty through September.

In addition, leading up to the presidential inauguration in January 2021, more than 200 Airmen and soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard were in Washington, D.C., to help ensure a peaceful transition of power. In an amazing show of solidarity, all 50 states and territories were represented at our nation’s capital. Earlier this week, about 100 of our Guard members returned home from standing watch in Washington, D.C.

The next time you see a Hawaii Guard member, I hope you will thank him or her for their service, give them some knuckles or flash a shaka. In recognizing the Guard, we also need to thank the Hawaii companies who employ the Guard members and support their missions when called to active duty. It takes a village.

Let’s not reserve our thanks and appreciation to just one month a year. On behalf of a grateful community, we have much to be thankful for. For me, I’m truly grateful for the dedication, hard work and sacrifices of the military service men and women — active, guard and reserve and of course, our veterans. We are in your debt.

Connie Lau chairs the Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC), part of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii; comprised of business leaders and retired U.S. military personnel, MAC liaises with the military and the community.