Column: Hawaii's Filipino community called to action for vaccinations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s Filipino community called to action for vaccinations

  • By Emme Tomimbang Burns, Agnes Respicio Malate and Dr. Lyla Prather
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A healthcare worker prepares the Pfizer vaccine during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Kuhio Park Terrace on April 29.

The first wave of COVID vaccine compliance has subsided, and many states are turning their attention to targeting groups that have not yet responded to the call for public health. Read more

