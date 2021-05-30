Column: Hawaii’s Filipino community called to action for vaccinations
- By Emme Tomimbang Burns, Agnes Respicio Malate and Dr. Lyla Prather
-
Today
- Updated 12:50 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A healthcare worker prepares the Pfizer vaccine during a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at Kuhio Park Terrace on April 29.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree