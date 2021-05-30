comscore Editorial: Return to work will aid Hawaii’s recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Return to work will aid Hawaii’s recovery

  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

The pandemic is not over, but it’s undeniably reached a milepost approaching the end. And nothing communicates that more plainly than the decision by Gov. David Ige to reinstitute a job-seeking requirement for those receiving unemployment benefits. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: A new Hawaii State Hospital

Scroll Up