comscore Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline in Kaneohe caters to seniors looking to keep active | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline in Kaneohe caters to seniors looking to keep active

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM On the mini-golf course, Jace Gerddes, 3, sinks a long putt with grandparents Brian and Corinne Ono.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    On the mini-golf course, Jace Gerddes, 3, sinks a long putt with grandparents Brian and Corinne Ono.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lillian Williamson, left, and Diane Beirne ride side by side at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline..

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lillian Williamson, left, and Diane Beirne ride side by side at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline..

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lillian Williamson takes off on zipline at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lillian Williamson takes off on zipline at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline.

They’re in their 70s, but the two women gliding through the air on the Kaneohe zip line did it with as much ease as that proverbial daring young man on the flying trapeze. Read more

Previous Story
Star-Advertiser’s ‘Spotlight Hawaii’ wins international Telly Award

Scroll Up