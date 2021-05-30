Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline in Kaneohe caters to seniors looking to keep active
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 9:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
On the mini-golf course, Jace Gerddes, 3, sinks a long putt with grandparents Brian and Corinne Ono.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lillian Williamson, left, and Diane Beirne ride side by side at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline..
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lillian Williamson takes off on zipline at Bay View Mini-Putt and Zipline.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree