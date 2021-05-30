comscore Hawaii Tourism Authority rushes to keep from losing $18M in special funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Tourism Authority rushes to keep from losing $18M in special funds

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The rush is on. The Hawaii Tourism Authority board on Thursday gave staff approval to move forward on 15 projects totalling $18 million to ensure the funds do not revert back to the state. Read more

