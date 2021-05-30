comscore Tax-free bonds approved by lawmakers for ‘mystery’ Hawaii Kai senior-living project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tax-free bonds approved by lawmakers for ‘mystery’ Hawaii Kai senior-living project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:40 p.m.

Hawaii lawmakers earlier this year agreed to help arrange up to half a billion dollars in financing for a planned retirement community despite not knowing where exactly the project would be and who is driving it. Read more

Previous Story
Kakaako art project celebrates Hawaii’s native birds

Scroll Up