comscore Cal Poly’s Cole Cabrera adds to Hawaii’s woes with 2 walk-offs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cal Poly’s Cole Cabrera adds to Hawaii’s woes with 2 walk-offs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY CAL POLY ATHLETICS Cole Cabrera

    COURTESY CAL POLY ATHLETICS

    Cole Cabrera

Punahou graduate Cole Cabrera had two walk-off at-bats as Cal Poly swept Hawaii, 5-4 and 14-4, Saturday at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii men’s basketball team loses assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen to San Francisco
Next Story
Television and radio - May 30, 2021

Scroll Up