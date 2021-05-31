Off the News: Don’t end mail-in license renewals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s something unsatisfying — and unacceptable — about the city’s decision to cease mail-in renewal of Hawaii driver’s licenses for those age 72 and over, effective Tuesday. The mail-in method set up during the pandemic proved popular, efficient and surely was convenient for eligible residents.

The reason given for ending the mail-ins? Too popular and too staff-intensive, now that in-person services are set to resume. But the city should consider that its efficiencies like mail-in that really resonate with residents. After all, the licensing operation is run by the city Department of Customer Services — emphasis on “customer service.” Public operations should be going forward into the 21st century, not backward.

Bus routes change, or are eliminated

Avid riders of some dozen bus routes that got modified or discontinued Sunday likely already knew of the changes via bus-stop signage. For others, be advised that schedules or routes around Oahu have been changed, reduced or renamed. And three were outright discontinued due to “extremely how ridership”: Route 80A (Hawaii Kai park-and-ride express to University), Route 80B (upper Aina Haina express), and Route 235 (Kahala Mall to Waialae Iki).

The city said TheBus changes occurred on underutilized, low-ridership routes. Let’s hope so; otherwise, prepare to hear outcry from many inconvenienced riders.