Off the News: Don't end mail-in license renewals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Don’t end mail-in license renewals

  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 a.m.

There’s something unsatisfying — and unacceptable — about the city’s decision to cease mail-in renewal of Hawaii driver’s licenses for those age 72 and over, effective Tuesday. The mail-in method set up during the pandemic proved popular, efficient and surely was convenient for eligible residents. Read more

