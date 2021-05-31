comscore 2 brothers, Harold and William Trapp, USS Oklahoma casualties, to finally have individual grave markers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
2 brothers, Harold and William Trapp, USS Oklahoma casualties, to finally have individual grave markers

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:43 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Harold Trapp

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Harold Trapp

  • COURTESY DPAA William Trapp

    COURTESY DPAA

    William Trapp

  • COURTESY CAROL SOWAR <strong>“This was all very hard on my mother, and the fact that they were not buried the way that you’d want them to be buried, with dignity and a service, always bothered her. It was always very painful for her.”</strong> <strong>Carol Sowar</strong> <em>Niece of brothers Harold, left, and William Trapp, pictured above</em>

    COURTESY CAROL SOWAR

    “This was all very hard on my mother, and the fact that they were not buried the way that you’d want them to be buried, with dignity and a service, always bothered her. It was always very painful for her.”

    Carol Sowar

    Niece of brothers Harold, left, and William Trapp, pictured above

Growing up in rural Indiana, brothers Harold and William Trapp and their sister, Irene, were inseparable. Read more

