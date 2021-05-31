2 brothers, Harold and William Trapp, USS Oklahoma casualties, to finally have individual grave markers
COURTESY PHOTO
Harold Trapp
COURTESY DPAA
William Trapp
COURTESY CAROL SOWAR
“This was all very hard on my mother, and the fact that they were not buried the way that you’d want them to be buried, with dignity and a service, always bothered her. It was always very painful for her.”
Carol Sowar
Niece of brothers Harold, left, and William Trapp, pictured above