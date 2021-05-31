comscore Lawyers representing the leadership team claim the lawsuit is based upon incorrect allegations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lawyers representing the leadership team claim the lawsuit is based upon incorrect allegations

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Locations LLC, the company and its parent, filed a lawsuit in April alleging that top executive and board leaders sabotaged the business over the past year. The Locations building at 614 Kapahulu Ave.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

A dispute over running one of Hawaii’s largest real estate firms has moved from a management shake-up in October to litigation between current and prior leaders of Locations LLC. Read more

