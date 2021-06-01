comscore Ceremony held for $98 million, 120-bed state veterans home named for Daniel K. Akaka | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Ceremony held for $98 million, 120-bed state veterans home named for Daniel K. Akaka

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home is expected to be completed in April 2023.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

    Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home is expected to be completed in April 2023.

  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE Once completed, the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home will offer skilled nursing and intermediate care facility beds to provide long-term care services plus geriatric mental health/dementia/Alzheimer’s care, rehabilitation therapies, hospice, respite and adult day care, state officials said.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

    Once completed, the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home will offer skilled nursing and intermediate care facility beds to provide long-term care services plus geriatric mental health/dementia/Alzheimer’s care, rehabilitation therapies, hospice, respite and adult day care, state officials said.

A groundbreaking ceremony and Hawaiian blessing was held in Kapolei on Memorial Day for a $98.4 million, 120-bed veterans home that officials acknowledged was a big challenge to bring to fruition. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii hits 500 COVID-19 deaths with fatality rate remaining the lowest in the U.S.

Scroll Up