Ceremony held for $98 million, 120-bed state veterans home named for Daniel K. Akaka
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Construction on the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home is expected to be completed in April 2023.
STATE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE
Once completed, the Daniel K. Akaka State Veterans Home will offer skilled nursing and intermediate care facility beds to provide long-term care services plus geriatric mental health/dementia/Alzheimer’s care, rehabilitation therapies, hospice, respite and adult day care, state officials said.