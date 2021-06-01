comscore Judge orders new hearing on Maui water permits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Judge orders new hearing on Maui water permits

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.

A Circuit Court judge says he’s prepared to revoke Alexander & Baldwin’s annual permit allowing it to divert up to 45 million gallons per day from dozens of streams in East Maui. Read more

