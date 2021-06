Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Russell Loo has been promoted to vice president and team leader in the bank’s Commercial Banking Group. Loo has 26 years of financial services experience and previously served as vice president in the bank’s Branch Loans Division and business banking officer at the bank’s Main Banking Center.

>> John Taylor has been promoted to vice president and Lihue Banking Center manager. He has over 20 years of branch banking experience and most recently served as FHB’s Princeville Branch manager.

>> Kara Daley has been appointed vice president and Kaneohe Bay Branch manager. Daley has 13 years of financial services experience and previously served as a personal banking officer at the bank’s Kaneohe Branch.

